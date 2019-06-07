Makhanda lights stay on
The lights will stay on in Makhanda for now after Eskom and the Makana municipality concluded a payment agreement that will see the local authority paying the power utility about R44m in arrears between now and 2022.
The lights will stay on in Makhanda for now after Eskom and the Makana municipality concluded a payment agreement that will see the local authority paying the power utility about R44m in arrears between now and 2022.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.