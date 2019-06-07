Freed SA drug mule can come home

“An official spoke to her [Pendu] parent earlier today. We have sent a request to the SA embassy to issue her with a temporary passport so she can travel home,” Hlabane said.

The department had been accused of dragging its heels on the 33-year-old’s deportation from the International Detention Centre in Bangkok.

On Wednesday the Dispatch broke the story that Pendu, of Thabong township in the Free State, was released from the city’s Klong Prem Prison last week, but was unable to find passage home because home affairs had not verified her citizenship to the embassy.

On Wednesday, the department confirmed that Hlabane was a South African citizen, but said it had not received a request to clarify her citizenship “outside of media enquiries”.

This was hotly disputed by a Pretoria woman, Hannetjie Strauss, who has been facilitating the process to bring Pendu home. Strauss, a drug counsellor for 20 years, corresponds with South African drug mules jailed in Thailand.

She is playing a key role in getting Pendu back to SA.