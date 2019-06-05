Zim government moves to 'ban' strikes and protests

Labour minister Sekai Nzenza said the Tripartite Negotiating Forum (TNF) Bill, which is due to be signed into law by the president, will ensure that government workers can no longer go on strike before engaging all stakeholders - government, industry captains and the Apex Council that brings together all workers' unions.

“Workers can no longer engage in stayaways before engaging the TNF stakeholders,” she said.

During public hearings following the second reading of the bill in parliament earlier this month, legislators were told that there was concern over the power the bill will give to the government. The public warned that the government, as the employer, should not dominate the establishment.

The TNF Bill provisionally had 14 representatives from the government, compared to seven from labour. For workers this means that voting powers lie with the government.

In the past, the TNF had been a voluntary organisation with no legal mandate.