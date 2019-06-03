Place of safety offered for rescued disabled Bay woman

Cheshire Homes in Cleary Estate have offered to take the mute, severely disabled 27-year-old woman, who was rescued from a Booysen Park shack over the weekend, into its safe care.

"We can give her a safe home. We will look after her well and make sure she gets better," Hillary Bolton from the facility said on Monday morning.

She said the abuse of adult disabled patients are sadly an untold horror story in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro.

"We took a severely abused and disabled man [recently]. He died after four days but we gave him a dignified death," she said.

The badly malnourished woman was removed from a dingy shack on Saturday by police, while, it is alleged, her inebriated mother lay passed out nearby.

The rats had been chewing on the hair and scalp of the skeletal young woman, who is unable to talk or walk.

It is also suspected that she had been raped repeatedly.

“When we found her she was eating dry rice out of the packet and trying to swallow it with water from a dirty bottle,” Anneliese Damons, who runs the Cinderella Project, which provides dresses and shoes to girls in the northern areas for their matric farewells, said.

“I was shocked to discover that she was already 27. She was so small – like a young girl.

“The door to that shack didn’t lock.

“Men were in and out of there.

“There is not a teaspoon or a cup in the house, just the dirty plastic bottle she was holding onto.

“Her teeth were so brown it looked like she had a mouth full of soil.

“It smelled like she was dead, but she was still alive.

“She was coughing a deep, sore cough like one who is dying.

“She can’t walk and she can’t speak.”

Residents in the area first became aware of the situation in November, when the landlord carried the paralysed woman out of the little shack and dumped her on the side of the road.

Blood and worms were oozing from her mouth, the residents claimed.

She looked like she was no older than 13.

At the time, her mother was allegedly out drinking.