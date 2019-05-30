Nelson Mandela Bay councillors pay tribute to 'giant' Mhlahlo

A mature politician who befriended his opponents and an activist who was passionate about Port Elizabeth .

This is how former Eastern Cape MEC for safety, and anti-apartheid activist Thobile Mhlahlo was described at a Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting on Thursday.

Councillors paid tribute to Mhlahlo before delving into the agenda.

The meeting is set to discuss the 2019-20 draft budget and IDP.

It is the first sitting since the May 8 general elections.

DA councillor Athol Trollip said Mhlahlo was a colleague and his friend.

"I was a colleague of Mhlahlo for 10 years in the provincial legislature. We became friends and we played golf and shared many humorous moments," Trollip said.

Trollip said he had read many obituaries and he concurred with them.

"I was very inspired by the fact that when he left politics he went into business.

"He started his business from scratch and employed people, he was committed to this city and contributed.

"I am very sad about his passing and I would like to share my deepest sympathies with the family, " Trollip said.