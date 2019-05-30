'I'm still traumatised by defeat to TS Galaxy‚' says Chiefs boss Kaizer Motaung

Kaizer Chiefs boss Kaizer Motaung has admitted that his club's embarrassing defeat to lower tier side TS Galaxy in the final of the Nedbank Cup in Durban two weeks ago ranks as the lowest point of his career as chairman of the ailing team.

The shock 1-0 defeat to Galaxy condemned the massively popular but limping Naturena-based side to a deflating trophy drought that dates back four years.

Motaung revealed that he is yet to recover from the humiliation of losing a major cup final to a lower tier club they were heavily favoured to brush aside.

“I must say it is the lowest point for me as chairman of the club because we have never lost a cup final to a National First Division club.

"I am still traumatized even now and I am still trying to recover‚” he said.