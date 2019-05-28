Police dog nabs alleged thief in Walmer

A suspected thief was caught by police canine, Jack, while fleeing from a scene where he allegedly tried to steal plumbing pipes on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the K9 unit was patrolling in Heugh Road when they spotted two people running across 8th Avenue at about 2am.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said when the suspects saw the police vehicle passing, they ran.

“The police turned around and gave chase to the centre where the suspects were seen.

"As they approached the back entrance of the centre they noticed that the back gate lock had been broken. While nearing the gate, one suspect jumped up and ran away,” she said.

“Police attempted to chase after him but police dog, Jack, was eventually released and managed to tackle the suspect while he was running down 8th Avenue.”