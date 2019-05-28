Gauteng provincial executive announcement delayed

Gauteng premier David Makhura has delayed the announcement of the provincial executive, which was due to take place on Tuesday.

In a statement, Makhura cited ongoing consultation "within the governing party".

ANC officials on Monday night met with alliance partners Cosatu and the SACP.

Gauteng Cosatu provincial secretary Dumisani Dakile told said on Monday that the trade union federation expected nothing less than strong members of the provincial executive, given the slight majority with which the ANC had retained power.