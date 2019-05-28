Gauteng provincial executive announcement delayed
Gauteng premier David Makhura has delayed the announcement of the provincial executive, which was due to take place on Tuesday.
In a statement, Makhura cited ongoing consultation "within the governing party".
ANC officials on Monday night met with alliance partners Cosatu and the SACP.
Gauteng Cosatu provincial secretary Dumisani Dakile told said on Monday that the trade union federation expected nothing less than strong members of the provincial executive, given the slight majority with which the ANC had retained power.
Dakile said they were pushing for a government that was a fusion of experience and new blood, comprised of people with unquestionable integrity.
"We all know that the ANC received just less than 51%, so we need people with experience, but also people who will bring fresh ideas to accelerate service delivery in the province," said Dakile.
"There are members of the previous administration that we think need to continue, but there are some that we think do not need to continue for various reasons.
"But we will be very scientific with our approach. We will assess everyone properly to see who deserves to be retained, but some people must create space for others."
Dakile would not divulge which members of the previous administration they were opposed to.
The likes of controversial sport and recreation MEC Faith Mazibuko\made it to the top 10 on the ANC's list of candidates for the provincial legislature.
There's also the ANC NEC resolution that resolved that women must represent 60 percent of executives in provinces where the premier was male. This could be a reason for the deadlock.
Makhura said a new date for the announcement would be communicated "in due course".