WATCH | Education ‘should connect Africans’ and rest of the Africa Day celebrations from EL
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has called for an education curriculum that connects all Africans throughout the continent.
“This will help us connect better and not speak a borrowed foreign language when we’re together,” Mabuyane said.
Mabuyane was speaking during the provincial Africa Day celebrations at the Esplanade in East London.
Premier Oscar Mabuyane, members of the provincial legislature and the public took part in the provincial Africa Day celebrations on the Esplanade on Friday. The day started with a march by different traditional leaders down the beachfront. pic.twitter.com/h1Rrwyarcm— The Daily Dispatch (@Dispatch_DD) May 25, 2019
South Africans have a duty to welcome and treat fellow African brothers with humility in the country as people in other African countries did to South Africans in exile, Mabuyane urged.
“We have an obligation that the people who we were living in harmony and peace with during apartheid, when they arrive here they feel at home.
“As the ANC, we are a party that seeks to unite people and make sure that the African continent is a continent governed by the will of the people and the majority, ” Mabuyane said.
The provincial Africa Day celebrations on the East London beachfront included song and dance, different crafts and food from around Africa and South Africa. pic.twitter.com/RnTmlGmBlB— The Daily Dispatch (@Dispatch_DD) May 25, 2019
He said Africans should learn they are one people and unite.
Earlier Mabuyane, alongside the department of sport recreation, arts and culture head, Mzolisi Matutu and Buffalo City Metro council speaker Alfred Mtsi, walked from the Orient Theatre to the Esplanade and went on a walkabout of stalls showcasing African clothing and cuisine.
Food from Malawi, Kenya, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burundi, Algeria, Tanzania and Congo Brazzaville were among the delicacies on display. Munga Machulengo, the leader of the Congo Brazzaville community in the Eastern Cape, said being an African was about unity.
“We must unite and be one people, and days like these are important,” Machulengo said.
Ali Ibrahim Saddam, the leader of Community of African Nation, said there was nothing better than Africans celebrating themselves.
“I would also like to urge my fellow brothers that are in South Africa to respect South Africa. When you are selling drugs in South Africa you are not respecting South Africa,” he said.
Mabuyane also had the time to sit down and talk a bit of politics and about the ANC.
Premier Oscar Mabuyane speaks about the ANC and politics. pic.twitter.com/EQ0p3sQcBF— The Daily Dispatch (@Dispatch_DD) May 25, 2019