Domestic violence victim missing from Livingstone Hospital

A frantic search is ongoing for a Langkloof woman who sought help at Livingstone Hospital after she was severely assaulted, allegedly by her boyfriend.

A social worker at Livingstone Hospital, Nelly Siwisa, said the patient, Erika Jacobs, 41, was admitted to the hospital's casualty unit.

She was last seen there on May 14 but now neither the hospital nor her family can find her.

Anybody with information is asked to urgently contact Siwisa on 072-734-3902 or 041-405-2539.