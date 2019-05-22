A dream African holiday has instead become a tragic loss for the family of labour court judge Anton Steenkamp‚ 57, who died after being bitten by a black mamba in Zambia.

“Judge Steenkamp was on long leave and travelling in Zambia when he was bitten and subsequently died on Monday‚” the SA Society for Labour Law said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with judge Steenkamp’s wife and his family at this terrible time‚” the organisation said.

Its president‚ Ludwig Frahm-Arp‚ said: “Judge Steenkamp will be fondly remembered as an excellent judge and labour lawyer.”

Steenkamp worked for the newspaper Vrye Weekblad before joining the legal ranks.

The publication’s editor‚ Max du Preez‚ tweeted: “I mourn the death of a very special friend‚ Anton Steenkamp.

“After his LLB he came to work for Vrye Weekblad because of his commitment to justice and democracy.

“He went on to become one of SA’s youngest judges. Clever‚ kind‚ progressive man of great integrity.”–