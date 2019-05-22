Four more South Africans return home after Egypt tour bus attack

Four South Africans who remained in Egypt for medical care after Sunday's roadside bomb blast that targeted the tourist bus they were travelling in returned to South Africa on Wednesday morning.

This was confirmed in a statement by the Department of International Relations and Co-operation (Dirco).

"No other details will be made available on this matter as they have requested privacy and time to recover from this traumatic experience," said department spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mabaya.

Earlier this week, Mabaya said four of the 28 affected South Africans had remained in Egypt. Three of them were being treated in hospital, while one woman had chosen to stay and help her injured husband.