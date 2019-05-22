Vincent Pule fires warning shot to Sundowns

Orlando Pirates winger Vincent Pule has a strong feeling that the Buccaneers will snatch the league title from Mamelodi Sundowns next season.

In what was a repeat of the season before, Pirates were once again pipped to the title by the Brazilians in the just concluded campaign.

Bucs had to settle for the second spot, like they did in the 2017/18 season.

Speaking on the sidelines of the end of the season awards dinner held at Durban's International Convention Centre on Sunday night, where he scooped the Goal of the Season accolade, Pule fired a warning to the Tshwane side ahead of the new season.

"I am more than positive that next season we will come back stronger. Not underestimating the fact that Sundowns worked harder than us this season ... but I think the biggest factor [in them finishing second instead of first] was luck," said the 27-year-old.