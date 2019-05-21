News

Three children and a woman killed in Khayelitsha house fire

By TimesLIVE - 21 May 2019
Four people were killed in a fire at a house in Khayelitsha on Tuesday.
Four people were killed in a fire at a house in Khayelitsha on Tuesday.
Image: possohh / 123RF Stock Photo

Three children and a woman died in a fire on Tuesday in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

The alarm was raised at 4.50am, said Cape Town fire and rescue service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse.

Three fire engines, a rescue vehicle and 14 staff members were sent to the fire, at a house in Hlomela Street, Town 2.

"The fire was extinguished at 5.20am. One adult female, two female minors and one male minor passed away as a result of smoke inhalation," said Carelse.

"One adult male sustained burn wounds and was transported to hospital.

"The cause of the fire is unknown."

Latest Videos

Everything you need to know about Google suspending business with Huawei
South African tourists injured in explosion in Egypt

Most Read

X