One-of-a-kind walk in nature at Bellevue reserve

Tranquil moments in the wild as the sun rises or sets while you gaze upon the majestic giraffes that roam the 2,500m² Bellevue Forest Reserve.

This is what travelling families, couples and people of all ages can experience when they go on the walking giraffe safari and buffalo encounter.

A close encounter with the giraffes and buffaloes is guaranteed to bring you nearer to ground level with these wild animals that roam the reserve all year round.

The first of its kind in the Eastern Cape, visitors can soak in the beauty of the animals once spotted from the safari vehicle before disembarking and getting up close with the giraffes at about 15m.

Located in the Greater Addo region, visitors can choose to either go on the morning or the afternoon safari.

Bellevue Forest Reserve international relations manager Loodt Buchner says choosing between the two safaris could be a difficult choice as both are “truly one of a kind”.

“This is a daily offering and event for young and old. There is no age restriction to this and the nice thing about it is that children as young as two or three years can participate.

“For families that are travelling together, their children can also participate in this.”

Buchner said the morning tour started at 7.30am, and the afternoon one at 3pm daily.

Upon arrival for the morning outing, friendly lodge staff will offer tea or coffee and rusks to warm you up.

After this, the game drive in pursuit of the wild animals will begin.

“Once we spot the giraffes, we will leave the vehicle and start approaching closer to the animals. The animals are totally wild, it’s a wild environment.

“They are not tamed, they move freely as they want,” Buchner said.

He said the aim was to get as close as possible to the animals, about 15m away.

“It all depends, some days it’s 10m, some days it’s 20m.

“You can get to appreciate these animals in their natural environment,” Buchner said.

He said the first part of the tour would take about an hour. Visitors will then be allowed to take pictures of the animals.

While the reserve has more than 10 giraffes, it is also populated by about 75 buffaloes that have been bred there.

During the 90-minute tour, visitors will not be allowed to leave the safari vehicle when it comes to viewing the buffaloes as it would be dangerous.

To round things off, you return to the lodge for breakfast, included in the tour fee.

The price for both tours is R1,100 a person while the price for a single tour is R650. For the afternoon tour visitors can enjoy cake and tea or coffee.

Buchner said the afternoon tour was ideal for people who were already visiting the Addo Elephant National Park.

“This is a close encounter with wild animals.

“It brings people on a ground level with animals where you get to see how they behave in their natural environment, as well as how they interact with each other,” Buchner said.

A maximum of 10 guests are accompanied by a highly experienced trails guide in the open-air safari game vehicle.

All access fees are included in the R650 fee a person.

Tours are available from Monday to Sunday.

Bookings can be done online on the reserve’s website, or get in touch via: WhatsApp on 084-475-0007, or email to: book@bellevueforest.co.za or loodt@bellevueforest.co.za or

go to www.bellevueforest.co.za

This article is in partnership with Nelson Mandela Bay Tourism. For more information, visit: www.nmbt.co.za, www.awehness.org and #sharethebay