Happy homecoming for heart baby Michael

"We said goodbye to him a few times," Michael van Wyk's mom, Talitha Kruger, 22, said on Tuesday morning just before boarding a flight home to Port Elizabeth with her healthy baby.

For the past few weeks the little boy's fighting spirit has inspired the Nelson Mandela Bay Community - his parents even started his own page on Facebook for him to inform everybody of his progress.

On the cover page they wrote: "Greatness is not measured by money or stature but by courage and heart."

Kruger said: "I don't even have the words to describe how happy I am to bring him home."

In the first 11 weeks of his life, Michael, weighing barely 2kg, had two heart attacks, two lumbar punctures, 16 blood tests and eight drips.

He had sepsis and one of his lungs collapsed.

Michael, was born in December with a severe heart defect.

As the catheterisation laboratory (cathlab) at Port Elizabeth's Provincial Hospital was and remains out of order, he could not be helped at public hospitals in the metro.

The cathlab is not expected to be back in full operation before the end of July.

Doctors have since the beginning of the month been helping children at Netcare Greenacres Hospital.

He also needed life-saving pediatric heart surgery that was not available in the province at the time.

After several months in hospital the Eastern Cape Department of Health flew him to Red Cross Hospital.