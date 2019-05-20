Schools in limbo as building work grinds to a halt
Majority of 10 ‘priority’ projects abandoned by unpaid contractors
More than two months after the new financial year came into effect on March 1, the majority of the prioritised school infrastructure projects in Nelson Mandela Bay have already ground to a halt, allegedly due to non-payment by the department of education.
