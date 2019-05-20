Hundreds gather for Boya Chetty’s funeral

A gallant fighter, an exemplary leader – but most importantly, a man who had a heart of gold.

That is how Nelson Mandela Bay soccer and business giant Boya Chetty, 72, was remembered at his funeral in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

Hundreds of mourners packed the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium’s conference centre for the service, which was attended by scores of well-known figures in the soccer and business fraternity, and from the political landscape.

As Chetty’s coffin was brought into the venue, members of the Shamrocks Football Club lined the entrance to pay their last respects.

Newspaper cutouts and photographs of Chetty flashed on two big screens at the front, as sombre music filled the large venue.

Seated in the front rows and dressed mostly in black were family members and close friends, some with heads bowed.

Chetty died on Tuesday last week after a long illness.

A prominent and much-loved figure in the fishing industry, he had a wide circle of friends and acquaintances in business and sport – evident by the large number of people who attended the funeral.

In a heart-wrenching farewell to her grandfather, Saniya Kader, 11, said: “Dadda Boya, I’m not sure what to say [because] the hurt has not gone away. You were taken away.

“Your house is full of love and support. I know you’re watching over [us].

“You’re no longer in pain, which I’m most grateful for.

“You’ve taught me so much ... my heart will forever ache. Rest in peace, Dadda.”

Chetty’s youngest daughter, Darushka Williams, struggled to hold back the tears.

“Legend, icon, hero and a humanitarian is what my dad was to the Eastern Cape and to people who connected with him.

“To us, he was just our dad,” she said, her voice shaking.

“My dad was always busy and we hardly really had family time, but when dad could, he would take us on family holidays or simple outings for ice cream, and those were the best times.

“We shared our dad with the world and that was OK [because] we understood his outgoing and giving personality.

“We will miss our dad for all his amazing teachings, his unselfish ways and his quirky, dry sense of humour.

“While he was in hospital we’d ask him, ‘dad, how are you feeling?’ and he would answer, ‘I’m feeling with my hands’,” an emotional Williams recalled, smiling sadly.