Hundreds gather for Boya Chetty’s funeral
Family, friends and figures in soccer, business and politics bid farewell to man with heart of gold
A gallant fighter, an exemplary leader – but most importantly, a man who had a heart of gold.
That is how Nelson Mandela Bay soccer and business giant Boya Chetty, 72, was remembered at his funeral in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.
Hundreds of mourners packed the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium’s conference centre for the service, which was attended by scores of well-known figures in the soccer and business fraternity, and from the political landscape.
As Chetty’s coffin was brought into the venue, members of the Shamrocks Football Club lined the entrance to pay their last respects.
Newspaper cutouts and photographs of Chetty flashed on two big screens at the front, as sombre music filled the large venue.
Seated in the front rows and dressed mostly in black were family members and close friends, some with heads bowed.
Chetty died on Tuesday last week after a long illness.
A prominent and much-loved figure in the fishing industry, he had a wide circle of friends and acquaintances in business and sport – evident by the large number of people who attended the funeral.
In a heart-wrenching farewell to her grandfather, Saniya Kader, 11, said: “Dadda Boya, I’m not sure what to say [because] the hurt has not gone away. You were taken away.
“Your house is full of love and support. I know you’re watching over [us].
“You’re no longer in pain, which I’m most grateful for.
“You’ve taught me so much ... my heart will forever ache. Rest in peace, Dadda.”
Chetty’s youngest daughter, Darushka Williams, struggled to hold back the tears.
“Legend, icon, hero and a humanitarian is what my dad was to the Eastern Cape and to people who connected with him.
“To us, he was just our dad,” she said, her voice shaking.
“My dad was always busy and we hardly really had family time, but when dad could, he would take us on family holidays or simple outings for ice cream, and those were the best times.
“We shared our dad with the world and that was OK [because] we understood his outgoing and giving personality.
“We will miss our dad for all his amazing teachings, his unselfish ways and his quirky, dry sense of humour.
“While he was in hospital we’d ask him, ‘dad, how are you feeling?’ and he would answer, ‘I’m feeling with my hands’,” an emotional Williams recalled, smiling sadly.
Chetty’s grandson, Sajal Gerdharee, said: “By simply observing the attendance and incredible organisation that has gone into this service, by listening to everyone’s recollection and stories of my grandfather, I know my childhood suspicions of the great Boya Chetty were correct.
“It fills my family and I with great pride to see a community giving back to him in this way.
“To my grandfather, you struggled long and hard – and never for primary gain.
“Now it’s your turn to take the bench. Now it’s your time to rest.”
Shamrocks Football Club committee chair Alie Verrie said Chetty had played a big role in football.
“Everyone who had the privilege to work with Boya will know he was always dependable,” Verrie said.
“He always gave you 100%, made your task so much easier and showed respect to his fellow peers – and that does not only go for soccer, which he loved, but for all things he got involved with.
“He was a man with a heart of gold. He always tried to make a difference in the lives of others, especially the less fortunate.”
SA Football Association president and former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Danny Jordaan said Chetty’s death was “a huge loss to football in our city, our province and our country”.
Chetty’s lifelong friend, Mombre Appavoo, said: “We say goodbye to a great human being, a caring person who never spoke ill of anybody and always saw good in everybody.
“He will be sadly missed by all who know him.”