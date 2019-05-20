Central a step closer to special status

Consent from majority of property owners will pave the way for improved services

PREMIUM

By Shaun Gillham -

Port Elizabeth’s deteriorating and crime-embattled suburb of Central is one step closer to being declared the city’s second Special Rating Area (SRA) after its proponents secured consent from the majority of property owners towards implementation of the precinct-improvement initiative.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.