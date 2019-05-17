Gupta-linked company Regiments Capital allegedly scored R227m for carrying out loan swaps on behalf of Transnet – a task the state-owned company’s treasury team was more than capable of doing itself.

This is according to Transnet’s acting chief executive‚ Mohammed Mahomedy‚ who was testifying at the state capture inquiry on Thursday.

Mahomedy said that by 2015‚ Transnet had entered into a number of loan transactions with various foreign financial institutions.

The loans‚ obtained from Germany‚ Canada and the Chinese Development bank‚ came to more than R30bn. This excluded a “club loan”‚ for R12bn sought from five institutions.

All the loan transactions were granted at floating rates.

Mahomedy said that in December 2015‚ then Transnet treasurer and state capture-implicated Phetolo Ramosebudi said the floating interest rates on the club loan should be converted to fixed-interest.

“Regiments was paid by the Transnet Second Defined Pension Fund an amount just over R227m for the swaps.

“The Transnet treasury team had the capability to do this work‚” Mahomedy said.

“Executives should have identified this as an immediate red flag.”