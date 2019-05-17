eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede is being 'politically persecuted', say supporters

"We will defend the mayor," chanted a crowd of supporters who gathered near Durban's North Beach on Friday.

The crowd, mostly in ANC regalia, is expected to make its way to the ANC's provincial office in support of eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede.

This follows Gumede's court appearance at the Durban Commercial Crime Court on Tuesday. She faces a charge of unduly influencing the awarding of a tender in relation to a R208m Durban Solid Waste (DSW) contract awarded in 2016.

After Gumede handed herself over to the Hawks, the ANC in the province released a statement.