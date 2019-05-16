Poet Ayanda Billie tells of his life in troubled township
Billie chronicles harsh realities of day-to-day life in KwaNobuhle
It has been said that some of the best poems are sad, dark, haunting works about suffering, despair, loss and death.
It has been said that some of the best poems are sad, dark, haunting works about suffering, despair, loss and death.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.