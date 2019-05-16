Irate parents shut Walmer school
Impasse over delay in appointing principal after acting head left in February
Furious parents shut down Walmer Primary School on Wednesday morning following the provincial education department’s failure to appoint a principal.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.