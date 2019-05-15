Parents locked out the principal and teachers at Bhekabantu Primary School in Tafuleni, Pietermaritzburg, on Tuesday.

Demanding that the principal be fired, the parents claim that the school's toilets are dangerous and that nothing has been done to improve them.

Gates were locked and learners did not attend class. Parents also barricaded the road leading to the school. Broken bottles were thrown on the road.

Parent Nhlanhlo Mbatha said they have raised several problems with principal Mlindelwa Duma but he has ignored them.

“Do they want a child to drown in one of those pit toilets? Toilets for boys and girls are not covered. They have holes. Some of them are full. They smell and they are dangerous. My child does not use the school toilet. She says she is scared,” said Mbatha.