‘Our joker, our Monde, is gone’
Brother describes fatal attack in Bridgemeade park
A day after his brother was killed and he was attacked by a panga-wielding man, Zolisa Magxaki, 38, found the shredded top he was wearing back in his cupboard.
A day after his brother was killed and he was attacked by a panga-wielding man, Zolisa Magxaki, 38, found the shredded top he was wearing back in his cupboard.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.