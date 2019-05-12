Designer of new SA flag Fred Brownell dies

A man who unified SA has died.

Fred Brownell, designer of democratic SA flag, passed away at his home in Pretoria in Friday evening at the age of 79.

“The name of Fred Brownell is one that is synonymous with the journey taken by this fledgling democracy in the role he played in designing and producing the flag of post-democratic South Africa,” Arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa said in a statement on Sunday evening.

The Sunday Times reported in 2014 it took Brownell two minutes to sketch the prototype in 1993. He was attending a congress hosted by the International Flag Federation in Switzerland when he had his light-bulb during “an interminable” meeting.

“I flipped over the lecture programme and drew a sketch in less than two minutes,” Brownell said.

He said the first drawing was of three arms in “convergence and unification”.

“It was just an idea about how we could represent coming together ... streams flowing into one another, whether cultural, linguistic or whatever ... a unifying of people’s cultures, something that could bring the people of South Africa together.”

Brownell was SA’s state herald from 1982 to 2002 and his duties included approving the design and registration of coats of arms, badges and flags.

He first started toying with a design for the new SA flag after former FW de Klerk announced in parliament on February 2 1990 that Nelson Mandela would be freed.

“As state herald, you have to look ahead. But every bright idea I had went straight into the wastepaper basket.”