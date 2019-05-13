'Millionaire land grab' in Stellenbosch

Wealthy landowners in Stellenbosch are refusing to remove fences erected over the town's original public canal, prompting a political furore and accusations of a "millionaire land grab".

The Stellenbosch municipality confirmed this week it is battling to dislodge several landowners bordering the town's historically significant meulsloot (millstream) who ignored an ultimatum to remove their fences by the beginning of this month. Only one has complied and the others have been threatened with legal action.

Several other affected landowners, including former Springbok rugby coach Andre Markgraaff and the Anton Rupert Family Trust, have not been issued with ultimatums to remove their fences because they are protected by "encroachment agreements".

Some of the meulsloot runs across property owned by Stellenbosch University, which many years ago signed encroachment agreements with some neighbours wishing to incorporate it as part of their gardens. The council initially tried to reclaim these encroached areas too, but had to back down.

The exemptions have prompted an outcry from the EFF, whose councillors claim wealthy residents are being allowed exclusive access to public land.

The Stellenbosch Ratepayers Organisation has also criticised encroachments on the meulsloot, which powered the town's mills in the late-1700s and 1800s. Parts of it have been declared a national monument.