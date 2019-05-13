Poll reveals recession of ANC, DA and rise of racialised fundamentalist parties

The elections have come and gone.

Life is back to normal. But what do the results tell us, and what must we expect going forward?

A high-flying bird may not notice the new political picture emerging from our recent elections.

The ANC is still the majority party.

The DA continues to be the second-largest party, while the EFF retains its third position.

While the gains or losses made by the three leading parties may appear insignificant, they portend something very serious for SA's future.

The first big change is that, for the first time since 1994, the ANC has performed below the 60% mark in a general election. The party is clearly going south.

In the immediate aftermath of the elections, the ANC must brace itself for a tumultuous time. The anti-Ramaphosa faction will use the results to attack him as a weak leader who has taken the ANC to an historic nadir.

The message of unity and renewal that Ramaphosa has been spreading will be undermined. The pro-Zuma gangsters and state capturers will be emboldened to fight back, thus rendering the party ungovernable.

Under such circumstances, no policy coherence can be expected from a government led by a divided ANC.

Ramaphosa has only one option: dealing with the gangsters mercilessly. If he shows any sign of weakness, they will go for his head.

As president, Ramaphosa has the power to let criminal justice institutions do their work. He does not need to target anyone; he must simply signal to the police and the NPA to prioritise high-profile cases involving politicians.