Water disruptions in parts of Nelson Mandela Bay

Some parts of Nelson Mandela Bay could see water disruptions on Sunday after a pipe burst at the Coegakop potable water reservoir.

The disruption could see parts of the Coega IDZ and nearby areas of NU29 in Motherwell affected.

Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said a temporary repair was done earlier to reinstate the supply and protect the city's infrastructure.

"The municipality is ready to do a permanent repair. We understand the inconvenience of an unexpected water interruption to residents and the IDZ. We apologize for this inconvenience," Mniki said.

He said work preparation would start on Saturday with the supply switched off at midnight.

The teams would then start with repairs.

"It is envisaged supply will be restored by late afternoon on Sunday, it must be kept in mind that unforeseen complications could extend the duration of the repair," he said.