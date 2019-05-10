WATCH | 'I'll sweep the floor if asked' - Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma responds to deputy presidency speculation

She urged South Africans to go to the polls on voting day and made a special appeal to the youth.

"It's a right that some people lost their lives for so it's a very important right. But it's also a crucial responsibility for every citizen who is over 18 to cast their vote, take their responsibility in deciding who should govern this country for the next five years."

She said voting was also a sign of being a good citizen.

"Young people must decide whether they want this party or that party to win and they shouldn't just sit and say 'oh we'll see what happens'."

She also warned South Africans against stopping others from voting.

"It would not be right for anyone to stop those who want to vote because as I said it's both a right and responsibility. It's not allowed, actually, for anyone to stop someone who wants to vote. If that is going to happen, I hope that the services that are meant to deal with that will be there to make sure that people who want to vote are allowed to vote and vote peacefully and freely," she said.

Last week police minister Bheki Cele said KZN had been identified as a hostile province because of its many political killings.