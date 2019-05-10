People 'not ready for BLF', Hlaudi Motsoeneng's ACM sinks without trace

"Watch this space," Mngxitama said.

Meanwhile, former SABC chief operations officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng's African Content Movement (ACM) had garnered just 1,451 votes so far, meaning the party is way short of being able to send even one representative to parliament.

"It’s too early to tell, but he seems to be trailing very badly," analyst Ralph Mathekga commented.

In an interview with SowetanLive's sister publication TimesLIVE earlier this year, Motsoeneng ambitiously stated he would win the election to become president once the results were announced.

He had pronounced: "South Africa is happy because I am ascending to the presidency of this country. We all know that Africa represents the continent, which is Africa. I'm also saying that we need our own currency in Africa."

This was despite the party operating on a nonexistent election budget, according to him.

"Money cannot win elections if people do not believe in you. I want to be clear, as ACM we do not have money, it is a fact. But we do not believe money would win us elections. South Africans know what I stand for. They know I am very decisive and I am an implementer," Motsoeneng said at the time.