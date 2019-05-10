SA records more than 130,000 spoilt ballots

The number of spoilt votes in this year's elections easily amounts to four seats in the national assembly.

With more than 62% of all voting districts declared last night, the number of spoilt national ballot votes amounted to more than 132,000.

KwaZulu-Natal was leading the pack with almost 24,000 while Gauteng lagged slightly behind with 19 000 followed by Western Cape with 17 000.

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga said the number of spoilt votes was "staggering" but the pattern of spoiling the votes could explain if they were spoilt in protest or no.

"The spoilt votes are interesting but we don't know whether they're deliberate or happened accidentally," he said.