Uitenhage voter joins the queue after 12-hour shift

It’s been a long morning for Sindiswa Ncetezo, who is casting her vote in KwaNobuhle and has been waiting in the queue for the last three hours.

“I worked the 6pm to 6am shift and came straight here. It’s after 9am and I am still waiting.”

Officials at Sikhothina Primary School voting station are allowing elderly and disabled people to vote first.

Presiding officer, Yoliswa Storm, said voting started on time at 7am and things were running as smoothly as possible.

“Due to the small size of the venue, we can only allow two people in at a time;that’s why it is taking a bit longer.”