Early start for eager voter

Helenvale resident Douglas van Rensburg woke up at 3am to get himself ready to vote on Wednesday.

Van Rensburg was in the line early at Hillcrest Primary School.

“I believe my vote is important,” he said.

Asked what the incoming government should do for Helenvale, he said he hoped houses would be upgraded in the area.

“If we cast our vote, and vote right, the new government that takes over or the current government can make a huge difference in our community.

"If we don’t cast our vote things might not go that well."

He said the best party needed to be in charge which would bring about change.