Ex-SABC reality show top 10 finalist gets three years for perlemoen poaching role

From Superstar to jailbird

A perlemoen poacher and ex-TV show singing contestant who was so afraid of prison that he tried to skip his trial, saw his nightmare become reality on Thursday when he was jailed for three years – and had to forfeit his R45,000 bail for absconding.

