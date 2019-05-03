Dagga addict convicted of killing schoolmate's mom who 'grabbed his bum'

In his admission, the burly defendant said he had gone to the Van Rooyen’s house to bid her farewell before he went overseas to teach English. He said he ran out of petrol when he left her house and asked her for R100, returning the following day to repay her.

“I arrived at the deceased’s house and she was home alone. She invited me in for coffee. The deceased and I sat in the back braai area and smoked cigarettes and drank coffee,” said Groenewald.

“When I finished my coffee, I got up to leave and excused myself. The deceased encouraged me to stay and offered me more coffee. I declined. I walked to the kitchen and put my mug in the sink.

“Whilst I did this she pressed her bosom into my back. I found this very awkward and moved away toward the front door. I walked towards the front door and the deceased followed.”

Groenewald said he became uncomfortable when she stood in front of the door as he tried to leave, telling him “how much she was going to miss me”.

“The deceased came forward to hug me and I tried to give her a quick hug so I could leave. She grabbed me in a very passionate embrace and placed her hands on my bum. I tried to pull back but she held me tighter.”

Groenewald said he got annoyed, asking her: “What are you doing?”

He said Van Rooyen also got upset.

“She seemed desperate and said ‘what, don’t you find me attractive?’ I reminded her that I had a girlfriend and she said [something] along the lines of ‘am I too old for you and not as attractive as your little girlfriend?' ”