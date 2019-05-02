Missing teacher found stabbed to death in the veld

A North West teacher has been found dead with several stab wounds after he went missing a week ago.

Gontse Primary School teacher Oupa Isaac Tlhapi, 44, of Wolmaranstad, was last seen going to a local pub on Thursday and never returned.

His naked body was found in an open field between Wolmaranstad and Leeudoringstad on Monday.

His family believes that the people who killed him wanted to hijack his new car which he bought two weeks before his death.

Tlhapi's brother Joe said the car was found abandoned in Soweto, Gauteng.

"Police managed to find the suspects with the help of a CCTV from the pub and one of the people who drove off with my brother was someone who was known to him," he said.

On Friday Tlhapi's friend and colleague Mothupi Meje reported a missing person's case at the local police station and alerted his family in the Free State.

On Saturday Tlhapi's family received a call from the police to say they had found Tlhapi's car in Phiri, Soweto.

"I rushed to Gauteng but he was not there. The car had blood all over. Most of the blood was seen on the driver's seat.

"I suspect they might have stabbed him with a sharp object while he was driving," Meje said.