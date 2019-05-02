Don't lose hope - former hostage's message to Shiraaz Mohamed

She was released after Gift of the Givers' office manager in Yemen Anas al-Hamati negotiated her freedom in January 2014. However, Pierre was killed in December 2014 during a failed rescue attempt by US Special Forces.

"Please don't lose hope. Many people are praying for your release," Korkie said in her words of encouragement to Mohamed.

The photographer was captured in Syria on January 10 2017 in Darkoush, after travelling there to narrate the tragedy of the Syrian people to the world through pictures. He had arrived in Syria on January 4 that year.

This week, Gift of the Givers confirmed that it had received proof that Mohamed was still alive.

"It has taken two years and three months but finally, Gift of the Givers has received proof of life for Mohamed," the organisation's founder, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, said this week.

In the video, dated April 13, 2019, a man identifying himself as Mohamed, says: "I live in fear of my life. I am scared. We are being bombed. The area that I am in is being bombed by the Russian air force. The bombs are getting closer and closer and closer. I need your help. Please help me."

Sharing her account of being held hostage in Yemen for eight months, Korkie, a lecturer at the University of the Free State, empathised with Mohamed.

"Being a hostage in a war zone raises stress levels even more. In our situation, drone activity/attacks were a constant reality and a mental challenge. We were living at death's doorstep most of the time.