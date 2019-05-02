ConCourt refuses to hear case which could have affected elections

The Constitutional Court on Thursday refused to hear an urgent application concerning the rights of individuals to stand as independent candidates in national or provincial elections.

The New Nation Movement, the Indigenous First Nation Advocacy SA and Chantal Revelle brought an appeal to the Constitutional Court following the dismissal of their application by the Cape High Court on April 17.

Revelle and the organisations wanted the high court to declare that the Electoral Act was unconstitutional because it omitted to regulate the positions of individuals standing for election at national and provincial level as independent candidates.

The current system allows people to be elected as public representatives on a party ticket only.

They also sought an order directing parliament to take all necessary steps to resolve these matters "as soon as possible".

Judge Siraj Desai dismissed their application.