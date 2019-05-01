Social workers need help identifying unconscious patient

Social workers at Livingstone Hospital are urgently looking for the family of a man who has been in the intensive care unit since April 29.

The man was picked up on the streets of Kwazakhele on April 28.

He is unconscious.

He has injuries to his chest, thighs and arm, social worker Neliswa Siwisa said.

She said doctors estimated he was in his mid-30s.

If you know this man or his family please contact Neliswa Siwisa on 0827343902 or 041 405-2539.