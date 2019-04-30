Livingstone Hospital clerk who appeared drunk on video suspended

An admissions clerk who appeared drunk in a video taken at Livingstone Hospital has been placed on precautionary suspension pending an investigation.

Public service and administration minister Ayanda Dlodlo’s spokesperson Mava Scott said the employee would be issued with disciplinary charges on Tuesday.

The video that went viral last week shows the man on duty behind the admissions desk at Livingstone Hospital’s emergency unit.

In the video, he can barely speak, slurring his words while holding onto a wall.

The video shows how a woman tries to get him to open a file for a patient who was being treated in the “physician on call” section of the emergency room.

Instead of opening a file the man offers to “go check on the patient”.

“Why?” the woman is heard asking. “Are you a doctor?”

“No I am not a doctor,” the man can be heard slurring.