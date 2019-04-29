350,000 pupils expected to sit for mid-year matric exams

More than 350,000 pupils are expected to sit for the country's first-ever mid-year matric examinations, the national department of education said on Monday.

The exams are expected to start on May 2 and will continue until June 14.

Explaining the high volume of those expected to write, department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said this was because the department had merged the February/March supplementary exams and the May/June senior certificate examinations.

"For this reason, the number of candidates who will sit for the 2019 mid-year examination has increased significantly, and will see well over 350,000 registered candidates write the annual examination, as compared to numbers that were lower than 200,000 in the past, for both exams," Mhlanga said in a statement.

The results are expected to be released on August 2 2019.