Crooks will feel the sting of Solly Msimanga's scorpions if he's elected

"In my first 100 days, we will institute a commission of inquiry into state capture in Gauteng. We need to start plugging those holes. We are going to institute this and we are going to make sure those found to be corrupt will not have a place in office here. They are going to be fired and they are going to face the might of the law."

He said his corruption-busting unit would be named the Scorpions.

"Within the first 100 days we will have the Gauteng Scorpions that will be initiated to investigate all contracts, to make sure all municipalities are compliant on how they do their work. We want to make sure our Scorpions will have the sting they need to ensure cases they are presenting in a court of law will stand the test of time," he said.

Msimanga wants to develop a Gauteng "ministerial handbook" to outline what perks could be received by MECs. It would ensure that public money was not used by politicians to live a life of luxury. "Part of what we are going to do is to make sure that we cut on the luxuries and all the perks that the MECs and the premier have been enjoying," he said.