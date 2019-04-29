Police rely on candles to do work

Dozens of police officers stationed at the Germiston railway police station are fearing for their lives as they have been working in a building that has no electricity since January.

Now officers have threatened to down tools if management does not intervene and provide a safe working environment on the premises of Ekurhuleni's train station.

The officers have to use candles at night.

A female officer who asked not to be named said they were scared criminals would take advantage of the situation. "We have been complaining about this problem since January. It was reported to our superiors, who in turn said they reported the matter to the Prasa [Passenger Rail Agency of SA], which owns the building but nothing has been done," she said.

Prasa spokesperson Nana Zenani said the offices were affected by a power outage due to a cable fault. "To date, we are sitting without power at the station," Zenani said.

She said Prasa had had four generators running constantly since the outage. Two have since failed and need repairs. One of the broken generators was being used as a power source for the police station.