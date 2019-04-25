News

Young author tells of pain

PREMIUM
By Gugu Phandle - 25 April 2019

A 15-year-old who was bullied in primary school has committed the pain that marred her childhood to paper by writing a book, The Bleeding.

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Durban floods: The search for bodies continue
Ready to vote? 4 questions you never thought to ask

Most Read

X