Battle for lower data prices bearing fruit, says Icasa

The fight to lower the cost of mobile data in SA looks to be bearing fruit.

The Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) reported last week that competition among mobile operators was helping consumers get more for their money.

Icasa, which was set up in 2000 to regulate the telecommunications and broadcasting sectors, has come under pressure to do more to force mobile phone operators to cut prices, with relatively high prices for data seen as an impediment to the country’s ability to compete in a global economy that is increasingly being dominated by technological innovation.

Its investigation, which focused on the 163 tariff notifications lodged with Icasa during the period July 1 2018 to December 31 2018, also sought to ensure there was greater price transparency to enable consumers "to make informed choice, in terms of tariff plan preferences and/or preferred service providers based on their different offerings", Icasa said.

The DataMustFall campaign to get SA networks to lower their data prices in 2016 saw DJ and businessman Thabo Molefe, also known as Tbo Touch, and his business partner Gareth Cliff, take the argument all the way to parliament.

Icasa concluded that competition among mobile operators had been good for consumers during the period, with the emergence of new companies such as Rain — the data-only network founded by former FNB CEO Michael Jordaan and FirstRand founder Paul Harris.

Rain’s "One Plan Package" prepaid mobile data offering of R50 for a 1GB bundle was the most affordable.