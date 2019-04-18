Death of Rev Dr Nkomfa Mkabile mourned

"It is announced with sadness that Dr Nkomfa Mkabile has passed away this afternoon at about 5pm," the statement read.

According to the statement, he died in the presence of his wife, Reverand Unathi Mkabile, family and close friends after a short illness.

"Nkomfa was a larger-than-life individual, a passionate preacher and founder of the the Bethel International Ministries, an award-winning gospel artist and a committed husband, father and friend.

"He had been active in politics where he was known for principled leadership and representation until he took ill a few days ago.

"His presence, like his devout breaking out in magnificent song in a moment - at the right time, will be sorely missed by all who had the privilege and honour of knowing him," it read.

Days before the Cape Town pastor passed away, a video had circulated of the star in hospital gearing Christians up for the Easter weekend.