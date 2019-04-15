Classes resume at Soweto school after Lesufi's threat to shut it down

Classes resumed at Freedom Park Secondary School in Soweto, Johannesburg, on Monday after Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi threatened to shut it down.

Lesufi visited the school on Friday and had vowed to shut it down if normal schooling did not resume.

Four people were arrested last week after they attacked police who were conducting a search for weapons and drugs. Pupils and community leaders attacked police with rocks.

The police had been invited by the school principal to search for and seize drugs and dangerous instruments at the school.

National police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili said at the time that three 15-year-old pupils were detained for public violence. A 20-year-old pupil was arrested for possession of dagga and a dangerous weapon.

Two police officers were also injured.

Provincial department of education spokesperson Steve Mabona said on Friday that teachers had reported to the district office and some pupils insisted on going to court to support their arrested classmates.

Mabona said teachers and pupils were at school on Monday.

"We are waiting for a report at the end of the day to see how schooling went," he said.