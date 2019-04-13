Cape Town joins global race to fill 'Facebook for fauna and flora'

Facebook is the largest human database, and you can find just about anyone using it. Now, through the environmental tech company iNaturalist, you can do the same for plants and animals.

At the end of April, the database will get a massive boost thanks to the worldwide City Nature Challenge, which Cape Town is participating in for the first time.

The challenge, hosted by iNaturalist, is a four-day “bioblitz” in which people across the globe will compete to capture and identify photos and videos of wildlife and upload them.