Mom on a mission to end stigma attached to kids with autism

The mother of a 15-year-old boy born with autism is determined to end the stigma around the condition in South Africa.

“I have received calls from all over the country, from mothers who are frustrated because they do not understand what is going on with their children, or how to deal with them,” said Yolande Nkosi.

Autism is a mental condition, present from early childhood, characterised by great difficulty in communicating, forming relationships with other people and using language and abstract concepts.

The East London-based mother recalled the day she discovered that her son was autistic at the age of 3.

“I was alone and scared. I had to ask the doctor to explain it in Xhosa and when he did and said it was incurable, I almost lost it. I remember driving home, I was crying and almost got into a car accident because I was thinking, how I would explain it to his father?”